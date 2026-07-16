On Harela, RTI data shows Uttarakhand diverted 46,203 hectares of forest land since 2000

DEHRADUN: Marking 'Harela' with an unusual protest, social activist Anoop Nautiyal on Thursday released RTI data showing that Uttarakhand has diverted 46,203 hectares of forest land for development projects since the state was created in November 2000.

The disclosure came as Uttarakhand celebrated Harela, a traditional festival dedicated to nature, conservation and prosperity. The occasion also symbolises the union of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva.

Families harvested green shoots sown in baskets nine days earlier and placed them on relatives’ heads while offering blessings. The state government also launched a campaign to plant 10 lakh saplings across Uttarakhand.

Nautiyal, however, said the festival must also prompt scrutiny of forest loss.

“Harela should not only be celebrated as a festival of greenery but should also serve as an occasion for introspection on the future of Uttarakhand’s forests, rivers, mountains and natural resources,” he said.

Citing a June 16, 2026, RTI response, Nautiyal told TNIE that road projects accounted for 10,070.03 hectares, or 22% of the diverted forest land, while mining accounted for 9,289.81 hectares.

“Transmission lines used 3,005.51 hectares, power projects 2,250.08 hectares, irrigation works 456.18 hectares and drinking water schemes 294.56 hectares,” he said.

Another 20,837.63 hectares, or 45% of the total, were classified as “Others”.

Describing the figures as startling, Nautiyal told TNIE, “District-wise data show that Dehradun alone accounted for 21,618.32 hectares, nearly 47% of Uttarakhand’s total forest diversion over the period under review. Haridwar followed with 6,002.32 hectares, Nainital 3,603.83 hectares, Chamoli 3,065.34 hectares and Tehri Garhwal 2,555.29 hectares.”

Nautiyal warned that the concentration of nearly half the state’s forest diversion in a single district could have serious consequences, stressing that “the ecological carrying capacity of the Doon Valley and the surrounding Shivalik landscape cannot be treated as limitless”.