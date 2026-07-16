PM Modi, Amit Shah meet to discuss BJP rejig, cabinet reshuffle

NEW DELHI: The wait for a major organisational reshuffle in the BJP is expected to end soon, following a key meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, BJP national president Nitin Nabin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held late on Wednesday evening.

The high-level meeting came a day before Prime Minister Modi’s scheduled visit to Punjab on July 17 and days after his return from an overseas tour. It also followed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s meeting with Amit Shah on Tuesday, held against the backdrop of preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state and related organisation works.

According to sources, the discussions could have been aimed at giving final shape to a new team of office-bearers at the party’s central organisational level. The meeting lasted for hours, fuelling speculation that Nitin Nabin’s new organisational team could be announced within this week.

It may be recalled here that several rounds of deliberations on revamping the party’s organisational structure and finalising appointments have already taken place over the past few weeks. However, a final discussion with the Prime Minister had been pending due to his overseas engagements.