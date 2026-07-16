PM Modi, Amit Shah meet to discuss BJP rejig, cabinet reshuffle

NEW DELHI: The wait for a major organisational reshuffle in the BJP is expected to end soon, following a key meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, BJP national president Nitin Nabin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held late on Wednesday evening.
The high-level meeting came a day before Prime Minister Modi’s scheduled visit to Punjab on July 17 and days after his return from an overseas tour. It also followed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s meeting with Amit Shah on Tuesday, held against the backdrop of preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state and related organisation works.
According to sources, the discussions could have been aimed at giving final shape to a new team of office-bearers at the party’s central organisational level. The meeting lasted for hours, fuelling speculation that Nitin Nabin’s new organisational team could be announced within this week.
It may be recalled here that several rounds of deliberations on revamping the party’s organisational structure and finalising appointments have already taken place over the past few weeks. However, a final discussion with the Prime Minister had been pending due to his overseas engagements.
Sources indicated that the proposed reshuffle is likely to bring in several new faces alongside experienced senior leaders. The new team is expected to include appointments across various organisational units, including the party’s central media wing.
There is also growing speculation within political circles that the organisational exercise could be followed by a significant reshuffle of the Union Cabinet following vacancies at the minister of state level that emerged after some ministers were assigned organisational responsibilities in different states, raising expectations of fresh appointments.
The leadership is expected to ensure greater representation for women and young leaders, while also inducting experts from diverse fields and individuals with extensive organisational experience.
Likely to be completed before monsoon session
The restructuring is expected to be completed ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, scheduled to run from July 20 to August 13. “Since many states, including UP and Punjab, are set to go to polls in 2027, the party’s central leadership is expected to take every decision carefully, after wider deliberations” said a source.