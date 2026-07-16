PM Modi to flag off India’s first hydrogen-powered train in Haryana

CHANDIGARH: India's first hydrogen-powered train, designed at the Integrated Coach Factory, Chennai, will be flagged off on Thursday (July 17) from Jind in Haryana by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

With this, the nation will join a select group of countries such as Germany, Japan, China and the US that are exploring the use of hydrogen for cleaner rail transportation.

The train has 10 coaches, making it one of the largest hydrogen-powered passenger trains in the world, as most hydrogen trains currently operating globally have only two to four coaches and primarily serve short regional routes.

The country's largest railway hydrogen storage and refuelling facility has also been established at Jind.

The project combines advanced propulsion technology with dedicated hydrogen storage, refuelling and operational infrastructure, and will demonstrate the feasibility of clean rail transportation in India.

Developed as a pilot initiative, it also advances energy efficiency and environmentally responsible transportation.

The indigenous fuel-cell-based Distributed Power Rolling Stock (DPRS) has a 1,200-KW propulsion system, and the 10-coach train will run on the 89-km Jind-Sonepat dedicated section with a maximum speed of 75 kilometres per hour. However, it has been designed for a top speed of 110 kmph.

Following successful trials on the Jind-Sonepat section last year, the Railway Board approved the hydrogen-powered train on May 22.

The train consists of two Hydrogen Driving Power Cars (DPCs) and eight Trailer Coaches (TCs) that can accommodate around 2,600 passengers. Each DPC houses fuel cells, lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries and hydrogen storage cylinders.

The official communication issued by the Railway Board to Northern Railway on July 8 stated that Hydrogen Train No. 74010 would depart from Jind railway station at 7.40 am during its regular service and arrive at Sonepat at 9.40 am.

The train will cover 12 stations, including Jind City, Pandu Pindara, Lalit Khera, Bhambeva, Ishapur Kheri, Butana, Khandrai, Gohana, Rabhra, Lath, Mohana Haryana and Barwasni.