PM Modi to flag off India’s first hydrogen-powered train in Haryana

CHANDIGARH: India's first hydrogen-powered train, designed at the Integrated Coach Factory, Chennai, will be flagged off on Thursday (July 17) from Jind in Haryana by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
With this, the nation will join a select group of countries such as Germany, Japan, China and the US that are exploring the use of hydrogen for cleaner rail transportation.
The train has 10 coaches, making it one of the largest hydrogen-powered passenger trains in the world, as most hydrogen trains currently operating globally have only two to four coaches and primarily serve short regional routes.
The country's largest railway hydrogen storage and refuelling facility has also been established at Jind.
The project combines advanced propulsion technology with dedicated hydrogen storage, refuelling and operational infrastructure, and will demonstrate the feasibility of clean rail transportation in India.
Developed as a pilot initiative, it also advances energy efficiency and environmentally responsible transportation.
The indigenous fuel-cell-based Distributed Power Rolling Stock (DPRS) has a 1,200-KW propulsion system, and the 10-coach train will run on the 89-km Jind-Sonepat dedicated section with a maximum speed of 75 kilometres per hour. However, it has been designed for a top speed of 110 kmph.
Following successful trials on the Jind-Sonepat section last year, the Railway Board approved the hydrogen-powered train on May 22.
The train consists of two Hydrogen Driving Power Cars (DPCs) and eight Trailer Coaches (TCs) that can accommodate around 2,600 passengers. Each DPC houses fuel cells, lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries and hydrogen storage cylinders.
The official communication issued by the Railway Board to Northern Railway on July 8 stated that Hydrogen Train No. 74010 would depart from Jind railway station at 7.40 am during its regular service and arrive at Sonepat at 9.40 am.
The train will cover 12 stations, including Jind City, Pandu Pindara, Lalit Khera, Bhambeva, Ishapur Kheri, Butana, Khandrai, Gohana, Rabhra, Lath, Mohana Haryana and Barwasni.
The country's largest railway hydrogen storage and refuelling facility has been established at Jind. The indigenous facility stores nearly 3,000 kg of hydrogen at a time and will support hydrogen-powered train operations.
The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) has granted a licence for filling and storage of Compressed Hydrogen Gas (CHG) in a Hydrogen Storage System from the Hydrogen Generation Unit.
The hydrogen ecosystem has been designed in accordance with internationally accepted standards. This includes NFPA-2 (National Fire Protection Association) and ISO (International Organisation for Standardisation) 19880 Series.
The entire system underwent an independent third-party safety assessment. It was done by TÜV SÜD, Germany, one of the world's leading technical inspection and certification agencies.
The safety sensors, including hydrogen leak detectors and flame detectors installed at the hydrogen production, storage and dispensing facility, will be regularly inspected and cleaned to prevent dust accumulation and ensure safe operation.
Sources said that the necessary training and issuance of competency certificates shall be ensured for personnel deployed at the hydrogen refuelling station and for on-board crew. There is also a provision for manning the control room 24x7 with complete access to the data log for the hydrogen refuelling cycle.
The hydrogen-powered train is expected to be significantly quieter than conventional diesel trains while reducing dependence on fossil fuels.
To ensure safe operations, it is equipped with advanced safety features, including hydrogen leak detectors, flame detectors and continuous monitoring systems.
It was in 2020-21 that the Railways conceived the idea of running 35 hydrogen trains under “Hydrogen for Heritage” at an estimated cost of Rs 80 crore per train and ground infrastructure of Rs 70 crore per route on various heritage or hill routes.
Haryana Cooperation, Jails, Elections, Heritage and Tourism Minister Dr Arvind Sharma said that when India’s first hydrogen-powered train arrives at Gohana Railway Station on July 17, it will not simply mark the arrival of a train - it will be a golden moment in the history of modern India.
“It is with this spirit that we have undertaken this special cleanliness campaign at the railway station,” he added.
He said that the launch of the country’s first hydrogen-powered train reflects the forward-looking vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He said the project will give Gohana not only national recognition but also a place on the global map, establishing the city as a symbol of modern and sustainable transportation.
Sharma further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off India’s first eco-friendly hydrogen-powered train from Jind on July 17.
A large eco-friendly rally will also be organised in Jind to mark the historic occasion, with participation expected from people across the region.
He said there is tremendous enthusiasm among the public for this indigenous, pollution-free and environmentally friendly train, and people are eager to witness this landmark event.