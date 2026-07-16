Retired Navy officer murder: Family urges PM Modi to expedite extradition of main accused from UAE

NEW DELHI: Almost two decades after the murder of retired Merchant Navy officer Capt. Manmohan Singh Virdi, his family have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention to expedite the extradition of the main accused, Hussain Mehboob Khokawala, from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), saying the prolonged delay has stalled the trial and denied the family justice.

The family wrote to Modi earlier this week.

In a representation to the Prime Minister's Office, Capt. Manjit Singh Virdi (Retd.), the original complainant and brother of the victim, urged the Centre to ensure the accused is brought back to India to face trial.

The case was registered at Lonavala City Police Station, Pune. The case has since been pending before the Sessions Court at Wadgaon Maval, Pune.

The representation comes months after the Centre initiated extradition proceedings against the accused through diplomatic channels with the UAE.

Capt. Virdi noted that the Supreme Court had revived the murder trial on May 18, 2023, setting aside a Bombay High Court order that had discharged the accused, after he approached the apex court through a criminal appeal.

Despite the revival of the trial, proceedings have remained stalled as the accused has not appeared before the trial court and “continues to evade the process of law,” the representation said.

Citing a Bombay High Court order dated November 20, 2025, the representation said the Maharashtra Home Department had already forwarded an extradition proposal to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on October 31, 2025, and that the matter was awaiting action by the Centre.