SIT summons Sukhbir Badal in 2015 Behbal Kalan, Kotkapura police firing probe

CHANDIGARH: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the 2015 Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura police firing incidents has summoned former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal for questioning. He has been directed to appear before the investigation team on Monday.

The summons come with less than six months left for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, bringing the politically sensitive sacrilege issue back to the centre of political discourse amid continuing debates over accountability in the decade-old case.

Sources said that the SIT has directed Badal to appear before the investigation team on Monday, marking a significant development in the long-running probe.

The decision to summon Sukhbir Singh Badal follows a statement recorded by senior BJP leader and former Union minister Vijay Sampla before the SIT.

During his deposition, Sampla reportedly denied signing a memorandum that had been submitted to the Punjab Governor along with Sukhbir Singh Badal regarding the sacrilege incidents.

Following this development, the investigation team decided to seek further clarification from Badal regarding the circumstances surrounding the memorandum.

Sampla, however, told the media after his questioning last week that he had asked the police to show him the original copy of the memorandum so that he could confirm or deny his signature.

Sources privy to the probe said the SIT has also been examining the sequence of events preceding the police action against protesters in October 2015.

Earlier, former SAD MLA Mantar Singh Brar reportedly told the SIT that discussions had taken place with the then Chief Minister, the Home Minister and the Director General of Police (DGP) before the police crackdown on protesters.

Adding another layer to the probe, the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to then Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal has also confirmed to the SIT that the order to remove the protesters was given during the night, sources said.