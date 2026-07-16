Srinagar Diary |Aadhaar mandatory for de-addiction treatment

Amid the 100-day anti-drug drive to curb the growing drug menace, the J&K government has made Aadhaar authentication mandatory for individuals registering under the Drug De-addiction Registry Portal (DDRP). The step is aimed at tightening the monitoring of psychotropic medicines and ensuring greater transparency and accountability to de-addiction services. According to a notification issued by the Health and Medical Education Department, beneficiaries seeking treatment, counselling, medicines and rehabilitation services through the DDRP will be required to verify their identity using Aadhaar or furnish proof of having Aadhaar.
Disgruntled NC MP to skip Jantar Mantar stir
The disgruntled National Conference MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi has said he would not participate in the party’s proposed Delhi Jantar Mantar protest on statehood on the opening day of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20. “Our responsibility is to fight for Article 370 because it is linked to our identity and dignity. People gave us a mandate for Article 370, and not for statehood,” said Ruhullah, who has been sidelined by the party over his firm stand on article 370. He said statehood is the BJP’s agenda, and they want to talk about it to normalise the status quo. NC vice president Omar Abdullah said there would be no change in the protest.
Over three lakh pilgrims visit Amarnath in 12 days
The annual Amarnath Yatra, which started from both traditional Pahalgam and the shortest Baltal routes on July 3, is witnessing a heavy rush of pilgrims. In the 12 days of the yatra so far, over 3 lakh yatris have performed the darshan at the 3,880-metre-high Amarnath cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas. Authorities have made unprecedented security arrangements, and pilgrims from Jammu are being escorted by armoured vehicles up to base camps. The government has declared twin yatra routes as ‘No Flying Zone’ due to security reasons. Personalised RFID cards have been issued to registered yatris.
Fayaz wani
Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir
fayazwani123@gmail.com