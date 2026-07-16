Srinagar Diary |Aadhaar mandatory for de-addiction treatment

Over three lakh pilgrims visit Amarnath in 12 days

The annual Amarnath Yatra, which started from both traditional Pahalgam and the shortest Baltal routes on July 3, is witnessing a heavy rush of pilgrims. In the 12 days of the yatra so far, over 3 lakh yatris have performed the darshan at the 3,880-metre-high Amarnath cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas. Authorities have made unprecedented security arrangements, and pilgrims from Jammu are being escorted by armoured vehicles up to base camps. The government has declared twin yatra routes as ‘No Flying Zone’ due to security reasons. Personalised RFID cards have been issued to registered yatris.

Fayaz wani

Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir

fayazwani123@gmail.com