Uttarakhand opens first dedicated GI products gallery in Haldwani

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand has opened its first dedicated Geographical Indication (GI) products gallery at the Forest Training Academy (FTA) in Haldwani, bringing together the state's distinctive farm produce, traditional crafts and cultural heritage under one roof.

The gallery has been established to familiarise trainees, government officials and visitors with Uttarakhand's rich agricultural diversity and centuries-old artisanal traditions. It features products sourced from remote parts of the state, including several perishable items preserved using specialised techniques.

"The entire process took nearly three months. Products were collected from far-flung areas across Uttarakhand," academy director Sanjiv Chaturvedi told the TNIE.

"Perishable products such as bedu (Himalayan fig), Ramnagar litchi and Ramgarh peach had to be preserved using special methods so that they could be displayed," he added.

Uttarakhand has more than 30 GI-tagged products spanning agriculture, handicrafts, food items and manufactured goods. The state secured a record 18 GI tags on a single day in December 2023, marking a major recognition of its indigenous heritage.

Among the agricultural products displayed at the gallery are tejpatta (Indian bay leaf), Munsiyari white rajma, Kumaon kachyura oil, Almora lakhori chilli, Berinag tea and Uttarakhand kala bhat, a traditional variety of black soybean widely consumed in the hills.

The gallery also showcases the state's renowned crafts, including Kumaoni Aipan art, in which intricate motifs are created with white rice paste on a red background, and Chamoli's hand-carved wooden Ramman masks used in the UNESCO-recognised Ramman folk theatre tradition.

Traditional Tamta copperware and Ringal craft—utility and decorative products made from Himalayan bamboo—are also part of the collection, highlighting the skills of local artisan communities.

"Nainital candles and buransh squash have also been included. Buransh is prepared from rhododendron flowers and is known for its antioxidant content and traditional medicinal value," Chaturvedi said.

Officials said the products are closely linked to Uttarakhand's unique Himalayan geography and cultural identity. GI recognition helps protect their authenticity, prevents imitation, supports local producers and artisans, and promotes sustainable livelihoods rooted in traditional knowledge.