Women's quota, delimitation bills will be passed in Monsoon Session: Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday expressed confidence that the Women's Reservation Bill and the Delimitation Bill will be passed during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, citing the NDA's numerical strength in the House.

Addressing reporters, Athawale said the Constitution amendment bills had failed to secure the required support in the previous Parliament session after being opposed by the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

He said the political arithmetic has since changed, giving the ruling alliance enough numbers to push the legislation through.

"Now the NDA has a clear majority," he said, adding that in the upcoming session, the Women's Reservation Bill will come up and women will get reservation in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Highlighting the need for electoral reforms, Athawale said, "Delimitation is done every 30–35 years. Delimitation is also necessary."

The Maharashtra leader said recent political developments have further strengthened the NDA's position.

"We have a two-thirds majority. Women's Reservation Bill and Delimitation Bill will be passed," he said, referring to the support extended by some members of the TMC and Shiv Sena (UBT) to the NDA and the DMK's decision to part ways with the Congress.

Athawale also appealed to the Congress and other opposition parties to back the proposed legislation.

During an extended sitting of Parliament on April 17, the Constitution amendment bill seeking to implement reservation for women in legislatures from the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and increase the number of Lok Sabha seats was defeated in the Lok Sabha.

The bill secured the support of 298 members, while 230 MPs voted against it. It fell short of the required two-thirds majority, needing 352 votes out of the 528 members who participated in the voting.

(With inputs from PTI)