After Assam Rifles attacks, CRPF overhauls Manipur deployment SOP, boosts force protection

NEW DELHI: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has issued a revised SOP for all personnel deployed in violence-hit Manipur, directing them to travel only in bulletproof vehicles and avoid unnecessary movement following recent attacks on Assam Rifles personnel in the state and neighbouring Nagaland.

The revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) applies to nearly 20,000 CRPF personnel deployed across about 200 companies, as well as around 2,000 commandos from the two recently inducted units of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA).

Officials said the new measures were aimed at enhancing troop safety during both operational and administrative movements across the state.

The move follows a series of attacks on security forces.

Two Assam Rifles personnel were killed in an ambush in Manipur's Ukhrul district on July 6, while another jawan was killed and four others injured in a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Nagaland's Chumoukedima district on July 13.

A day later, an Assam Rifles camp in Manipur's Senapati town was attacked by a mob following an anti-insurgency operation in the Oklong area, with vehicles torched and property vandalised.

"Our personnel have been instructed to use only bulletproof vehicles and avoid stray movements during operational and administrative duties in Manipur," a senior official familiar with the development said.

"To strengthen force protection, nearly 100 indigenous Marksman light bulletproof vehicles have been inducted in Manipur over the past few months. The capsule-based armoured vehicles are designed for patrols, convoy protection and urban combat, offering Level B6 ballistic protection against assault rifle fire, grenade attacks and mine blasts," he said.