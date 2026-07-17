After years, ultra long-haul Air India plane flies in a pet

NEW DELHI: Air India is on cloud nine. It recently flew in a male Rottweiler, 4, named Cloud, from Melbourne to New Delhi, making him the first pet to take an ultra long-haul Indian passenger flight in recent times.

Ultra long-haul flights refer to journeys with a travel time of more than 10 hours. While airlines permit pets in domestic flights and short international flights inside the cabin as well as the cargo hold (plane belly), only Air India has the permit to transport cats and dogs on such long journeys.

An Air India source said, “The pet parent is relocating permanently from Australia to India and was very particular about taking his dog back home. Both flew by AI 309 and Cloud, (weighing 56 kg) had a smooth journey in his pet carriage in the cargo hold for nearly 12 hours. Water was placed in it for him. To calm him down during the trip, a mild medication was given which was not a sedative.”

The airline had been working to get pet clearances both in India and abroad for more than a year, he added. Air India operates long haul flights to the US, Australia and Canada. “We had to get the consent from the stakeholders and regulatory agencies of these international airports.