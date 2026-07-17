'At variance with facts': MEA hits back at ex-Japanese minister over bullet train delay claims

NEW DELHI: India on Friday firmly rejected claims by former Japanese minister Hideki Makihara that New Delhi was responsible for delays in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project, describing his remarks as an "individual opinion" that was "at considerable variance with facts" and asserting that the flagship India-Japan venture was progressing as planned.

Makihara, a former justice minister and a member of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, had alleged in a social media post that India's handling of the Shinkansen project was marked by broken commitments and poor negotiations.

He also claimed India had sidelined Japan from the project's signalling system despite Tokyo's long-standing role in the high-speed rail venture.

"The Shinkansen project in India is something I was involved with myself, but what stood out in international meetings and negotiations was the sheer recklessness of the Indian side, repeated over and over. They just don't keep promises, no matter what. Even if they make a promise, they flip it right away," he wrote.

He went on to criticise the Indian leadership overseeing the project, saying:

"They keep pushing their own self-interest right up to the very end. The minister in charge was especially awful--if the top guy's like that, there's no way to have any decent dealings. For the honour of all the Japanese folks who poured their hearts into this, I have to say it: I feel 100% that the reason this hasn’t moved forward is entirely on the Indian side."

Referring to the recent meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Makihara claimed there had been no concrete progress on the Shinkansen project and alleged that Japan had been "excluded from the signal system, the key to safety".