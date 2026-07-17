Babulal Marandi moves Jharkhand HC; seeks CBI probe into alleged liquor scam

RANCHI: Leader of the Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly, Babulal Marandi, has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Jharkhand High Court seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the alleged liquor scam in the state.
In his petition, Marandi contended that the investigation has been marked by prolonged delays and questioned the pace of the probe, pointing out that no chargesheet has been filed even after several months.
Marandi further argued that the delay raises serious concerns about the effectiveness and credibility of the ongoing investigation and sought a CBI probe to ensure an impartial and time-bound inquiry.
The petition notes that the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered an FIR in 2025 and arrested multiple accused. However, as the investigating agency failed to file a chargesheet within the prescribed legal timeframe, the accused secured default bail.
The PIL also pointed out that the names of several influential individuals, including suspended IAS officer Vinay Chaubey, have figured during the course of the investigation.
According to the PIL, more than 14 months have elapsed since the FIR was registered, yet the investigation is not yet complete. The petition alleges that the probe has progressed at a slow pace and that no chargesheet has been filed before the competent court despite the considerable lapse of time, raising concerns over the effectiveness of the investigation.
Marandi, in his petition, further submitted that the Jharkhand government introduced a new excise policy in 2022, modelled on the liquor policy implemented in neighbouring Chhattisgarh. He contended that the policy's adoption and its subsequent implementation are central to the alleged irregularities, warranting an independent investigation by the CBI.
The PIL also alleges that contracts were awarded to two placement agencies on the strength of forged bank guarantees and claims that the role of several private entities connected with the liquor business has come under the scanner.
The petition also seeks a detailed investigation into the involvement of the company engaged in manufacturing holograms, the manpower supply agency and the firm that received the wholesale liquor distribution contract, contending that their roles warrant closer scrutiny.
Through the PIL, Marandi has urged the Jharkhand High Court to transfer the entire investigation into the alleged liquor scam to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He argued that only an independent central agency can conduct a fair, impartial and credible probe, ensuring that the truth is brought to light without any influence or delay.
Earlier, in December last year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had taken over the Jharkhand liquor scam probe from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), launching its own investigation into the case after registering a parallel ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Following the registration of the ECIR, the ED moved the Special PMLA Court in Ranchi seeking permission to interrogate the accused arrested by the ACB. The court has also approved, allowing the agency to question the individuals involved in it and record their statements.