Babulal Marandi moves Jharkhand HC; seeks CBI probe into alleged liquor scam

RANCHI: Leader of the Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly, Babulal Marandi, has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Jharkhand High Court seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the alleged liquor scam in the state.

In his petition, Marandi contended that the investigation has been marked by prolonged delays and questioned the pace of the probe, pointing out that no chargesheet has been filed even after several months.

Marandi further argued that the delay raises serious concerns about the effectiveness and credibility of the ongoing investigation and sought a CBI probe to ensure an impartial and time-bound inquiry.

The petition notes that the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered an FIR in 2025 and arrested multiple accused. However, as the investigating agency failed to file a chargesheet within the prescribed legal timeframe, the accused secured default bail.

The PIL also pointed out that the names of several influential individuals, including suspended IAS officer Vinay Chaubey, have figured during the course of the investigation.

According to the PIL, more than 14 months have elapsed since the FIR was registered, yet the investigation is not yet complete. The petition alleges that the probe has progressed at a slow pace and that no chargesheet has been filed before the competent court despite the considerable lapse of time, raising concerns over the effectiveness of the investigation.

Marandi, in his petition, further submitted that the Jharkhand government introduced a new excise policy in 2022, modelled on the liquor policy implemented in neighbouring Chhattisgarh. He contended that the policy's adoption and its subsequent implementation are central to the alleged irregularities, warranting an independent investigation by the CBI.