BJP accuses Congress of opposing Bill to grant Vande Mataram statutory protection

The BJP on Friday attacked the Congress over its alleged opposition to a proposed law that seeks to grant the national song Vande Mataram the same statutory protection as the national anthem, accusing the opposition party of having a long history of disrespecting the song, reported PTI.

The criticism came after the Centre listed the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill for introduction, consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, which begins on July 20. According to a Lok Sabha Secretariat bulletin, the Bill proposes to make insulting or obstructing the mandatory singing of Vande Mataram at official events punishable, placing the national song on par with Jana Gana Mana under the law.

Addressing the issue in a video statement, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused the Congress of objecting to a measure that, he said, was intended to honour the national song as it marks 150 years.

"Congress and its ecosystem hate Vande Mataram. The government is bringing the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act in order to give Vande Mataram, as the national song, the same respect given to the national flag and the national anthem. But instead of welcoming this, instead of celebrating the 150 years of Vande Mataram, Congress has a problem with it," he said.