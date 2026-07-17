India's first and deepest geothermal wells commissioned in Ladakh’s Puga Valley

SRINAGAR: In a major boost to India's clean energy mission, the country's first and deepest geothermal wells were commissioned at Puga Valley in the Union Territory of Ladakh on Friday.

The two geothermal wells, executed by the ONGC Energy Centre, were commissioned by Ladakh Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

The wells are critical to the implementation of the 1 MW pilot geothermal power project at Puga, which will be India's first demonstration-scale geothermal power project.

“The commissioning of the two 1000-metre-deep wells, at a high altitude of over 14,000 feet, would significantly advance Ladakh's journey towards becoming a clean energy hub, powered by renewable sources, as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Saxena said.

The geothermal power project had suffered a major setback after the expiry of the earlier tripartite MoU between the Ladakh Administration, the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, and the ONGC Energy Centre, resulting in delays of several months.

Recognising the strategic importance of geothermal energy for India's energy security and clean energy transition, Saxena facilitated the renewal of the MoU for another five years in June, following which work resumed on the completion of the two geothermal wells.

The successful completion of the wells will facilitate reservoir evaluation, power plant planning and the eventual commercial development of geothermal resources in Ladakh.

According to project engineers, a maximum temperature of 135°C was recorded at a depth of 400 metres.

They said further testing was under way and expressed hope of recording even higher temperatures to support the operation of the 1 MW pilot geothermal power project and the eventual commercial exploitation of geothermal energy.

The project has been undertaken in one of the world's most challenging operating environments, characterised by extreme weather, rugged terrain and a limited annual working season.

According to officials, despite geothermal activity, complex subsurface conditions and operational challenges, the first well was successfully drilled to its target depth of 1,000 metres on May 22, 2026.

The second well was spudded on June 3 and, in just over a month, was drilled and completed to a depth of 1,000 metres on July 8.

Saxena described the commissioning of the geothermal wells as a historic milestone in India's clean energy journey and a defining moment in Ladakh's transition towards a carbon-neutral future.

“This geothermal power project would act as a catalyst for Ladakh's holistic development. Beyond its scientific significance, this initiative will strengthen Ladakh's energy security, promote environmental sustainability and contribute to regional socio-economic development. What has been achieved in Puga Valley would serve as a blueprint for India's net-zero journey and significantly contribute towards making Ladakh a carbon-neutral and environmentally sustainable region,” he said.

Saxena also praised the ONGC engineers, saying Indian engineers and technicians were among the best in the world and capable of accomplishing some of the most challenging engineering feats, symbolising India's growing stature in global engineering.