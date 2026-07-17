Meghalaya to bring anti-uranium mining resolution in Assembly

GUWAHATI: The Centre’s alleged push to revive uranium mining in Meghalaya has made the State government decide to bring a resolution in the state Assembly opposing it.

Officials of the Atomic Minerals Directorate (AMD) allegedly visited uranium-bearing Domiasiat and its adjoining areas in the South West Khasi Hills district in recent times, while allegations also surfaced that a few influential people, including former legislators, bought lands in the areas in anticipation of uranium mining.

Even as people remained concerned, Union Minister of State for Atomic Energy Jitendra Singh’s statement to the media that uranium mining in Meghalaya was still under the Centre’s examination triggered concern.

However, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the Centre had not taken any decision on uranium mining in Meghalaya.

“He (Singh) stated that the Government of India had not taken any decision on uranium mining in Meghalaya and that the matter was still under examination,” Sangma clarified.

He said the decision on the anti-uranium mining resolution was taken as sought by the leaders of the ruling National People’s Party.

“We will pass the resolution in the Assembly opposing uranium mining in Meghalaya,” the Chief Minister said, citing the State’s commitment to protecting its environment, forests and communities from potential adverse impacts of uranium mining.

The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), which has been vocal on the issue, alleged that AMD officials intensified their visits to the uranium-bearing areas, ignoring the concerns of locals.

It alleged that some people with vested interests were working in league with the AMD to facilitate uranium mining.

Recently, the KSU submitted a memorandum to the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council, urging it to take legal and policy measures against uranium mining within its jurisdiction.

Spility Lyngdoh Langrin, the “Iron Lady” of Meghalaya, had been at the forefront of the campaign against uranium mining until her death at the age of 95 in 2020. Organisations, including the KSU, observe October 28 as Anti-Uranium Day to mark her death.

Spility declined a substantial offer to lease her land after the AMD had conducted exploratory drilling for uranium deposits in 1993.