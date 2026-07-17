Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan bats for non-GM research to increase pulses, oilseeds productivity

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of the 98th Foundation Day of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chauhan emphasised the importance of research on non-genetically modified (non-GM) crops to enhance crop productivity.
Chauhan stated, “Apart from research on genetically modified (GM) crops, ICAR should also focus on non-GM research to increase pulses production.”
With increasing rainfall deficiency leading to reduced kharif crop acreage, Chauhan mentioned that the government is closely monitoring the situation and has already prepared district-wise contingency plans to address potential challenges. “Overall, rainfall is about 19% below normal. However, this is just an average. Some districts have received more than 50% less rainfall, while others have experienced excess rainfall,” he added.
He further explained, “Based on current conditions, district-specific contingency plans have been prepared and shared with the state governments. Nodal officers have been appointed in every state, and we maintain constant communication with them. I personally conduct weekly review meetings to monitor the situation.”
Addressing the crisis in West Asia, Chauhan assured that there is no shortage of fertilisers.
During the event, 43 improved crop varieties, 17 advanced agricultural technologies, and 14 publications were released. New technologies introduced included Basmati rice and climate-resilient rice varieties tolerant to saline and alkaline soils, export-oriented mango production technology, India's first indigenous African Swine Fever vaccine, a Digital Swine Disease Atlas, and an affordable cassava harvester for smallholders.
With ICAR's centenary just two years away, the government has launched "Mission ICAR 100," under which ICAR will undertake 100 national initiatives. This includes launching the "100 Young Scientists Grand Challenge," encouraging young scientists to compete nationally in emerging fields such as AI, robotics, gene editing, and the development of 100 climate-smart agriculture and smart farming techniques.
“Under the 'One Institute, One Grand Innovation' initiative, every ICAR institute will be tasked with developing at least one transformative technology over the next two years, and each will also adopt one aspirational district. By ICAR's 100th Foundation Day, we aim to take our scientific technologies to 100 million farmers,” said Chauhan.
During the event, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and Panchayati Raj, called for expanding the outreach of research through the KVK network to ensure a faster transfer of technologies from laboratories to farmers, livestock keepers, and fishers.
Dr. M. L. Jat, Secretary of DARE and Director General of ICAR, highlighted the council's major accomplishments during 2025-26 and outlined its roadmap for advancing agricultural research, innovation, education, and extension. He mentioned that the increased production in crops, horticulture, livestock, and fisheries generated an additional economic value of nearly Rs 1.70 lakh crore during the year, with agricultural research contributing an estimated Rs 55,000 crore, showcasing the substantial returns on investment in agricultural science.