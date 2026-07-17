Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan bats for non-GM research to increase pulses, oilseeds productivity

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of the 98th Foundation Day of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chauhan emphasised the importance of research on non-genetically modified (non-GM) crops to enhance crop productivity.

Chauhan stated, “Apart from research on genetically modified (GM) crops, ICAR should also focus on non-GM research to increase pulses production.”

With increasing rainfall deficiency leading to reduced kharif crop acreage, Chauhan mentioned that the government is closely monitoring the situation and has already prepared district-wise contingency plans to address potential challenges. “Overall, rainfall is about 19% below normal. However, this is just an average. Some districts have received more than 50% less rainfall, while others have experienced excess rainfall,” he added.

He further explained, “Based on current conditions, district-specific contingency plans have been prepared and shared with the state governments. Nodal officers have been appointed in every state, and we maintain constant communication with them. I personally conduct weekly review meetings to monitor the situation.”

Addressing the crisis in West Asia, Chauhan assured that there is no shortage of fertilisers.