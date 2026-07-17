National Conference to hold protest in Delhi over statehood on July 20

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir is set for a political showdown on July 20, with the ruling National Conference (NC) staging a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi seeking restoration of statehood, while the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit will hold a Secretariat gherao against the Omar Abdullah government's outsourcing policy.

The NC has invited 56 leaders from across the country, including Congress president, leaders of other political parties and the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, to participate in the protest on the opening day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the protest would go ahead despite pending approval from the Delhi government.

“The venue or the mode may change but the Delhi programme will not change,” Omar said, adding his party will not protest by hiding in some corner.

After assuming office, Omar's cabinet passed a resolution seeking restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood in its original form. Copies of the resolution were submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other central leaders. However, there has been no progress on the issue, according to the NC.

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress has announced its participation in the protest. The PDP and other Kashmir-based opposition parties are unlikely to attend. NC MP Aga Ruhullah also said he would not participate, stating that the party had received a mandate for the restoration of Article 370 and should pursue that demand instead of statehood.