One dead, three SOG personnel injured after rifle-snatching bid in J-K's Doda

One person was killed and three Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel were injured during a firing incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district after the man allegedly attempted to snatch a service rifle from security personnel, officials said on Friday.

Police have also detained a religious preacher in connection with the incident, which took place late Thursday night. Officials said the exact nature of the detained person's involvement is yet to be established.

According to police, an SOG team had laid an ambush along the Jaie-Gandoh road, around 35 km from Bhaderwah town, after receiving information about suspicious movement in the high-altitude area.

At around 11.30 pm, the team intercepted a youth identified as Aarif Hussain (30), a resident of Cheeka village. Officials alleged that he attacked the personnel and attempted to snatch a service rifle, triggering a scuffle.

"During the scuffle, an SOG jawan opened fire. The youth sustained bullet injuries, while three police personnel were injured in the incident," the officer said.

All four injured were initially taken to the Sub-District Hospital in Bhaderwah before being referred to Government Medical College, Doda, for specialised treatment.

Hussain later succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

Following the incident, security has been stepped up in Bhaderwah town, with additional personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police deployed as a precaution.

Meanwhile, the Army has launched a search operation in the Jaie area, officials added.

(With inputs from PTI)