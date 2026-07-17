Raipur Diary | Cultural icon Teejan Bai’s legacy to be preserved

Demand grows for women police stations

The absence of dedicated women police stations in all 33 districts of Chhattisgarh sparked a debate in the Assembly, with members seeking their immediate expansion amid rising crimes against women and children. The state recorded 3,096 rape cases in 2024 and 3,070 cases in 2025. In the first five-and-a-half months of 2026, 1,550 rape cases have already been reported. There is an increase in kidnapping of minors from 2,300 in 2023 to 2,961 in 2024 and 3,040 in 2025. Five new women police stations were sanctioned in the previous state budget and the House was assured by the government that it would consider further expansion.