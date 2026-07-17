Raipur Diary | Cultural icon Teejan Bai’s legacy to be preserved

The state government will take steps to preserve the legacy of the renowned Pandavani exponent, late Teejan Bai. The cultural icon, who was honoured with the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan, brought Chhattisgarh’s folk traditions to the global stage through her lifelong dedication and the Kapalik style of Pandavani. The government will institute the ‘Dr Teejan Bai Lok Kala Alankaran,’ an award that will be conferred annually during the state Rajyotsava to artists who make outstanding contributions to folk art. Further, a government school in Ganiyari (her native place) will be renamed in her honour.
Demand grows for women police stations
The absence of dedicated women police stations in all 33 districts of Chhattisgarh sparked a debate in the Assembly, with members seeking their immediate expansion amid rising crimes against women and children. The state recorded 3,096 rape cases in 2024 and 3,070 cases in 2025. In the first five-and-a-half months of 2026, 1,550 rape cases have already been reported. There is an increase in kidnapping of minors from 2,300 in 2023 to 2,961 in 2024 and 3,040 in 2025. Five new women police stations were sanctioned in the previous state budget and the House was assured by the government that it would consider further expansion.
Law university signs MoU with global institutions
Boosting the global academic prestige of Chhattisgarh, the Raipur-based Hidayatullah National Law University (HNLU) has achieved a strategic milestone on the global stage. During an international “AUAP - WURI Impact Summit 2026,” held in Bangkok, Thailand, HNLU signed a multilateral MoU aimed at fostering global university innovation and collaboration. The agreement has been signed by 20 prestigious universities spanning South Asia, Southeast Asia, and the United Arab Emirates. The central theme of the two-day international conference was “University Innovation in Partnership with Government: Policy, Mechanism, and Impact.”
Ejaz Kaiser
Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh
ejaz@newindianexpress.com