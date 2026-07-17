Rath Yatra: Pulling of chariots underway amid chants of 'Jai Jagannath'

PURI: The pulling of the chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings to the Gundicha Temple in Odisha's Puri was underway on Friday as part of the annual Rath Yatra festival that commenced a day ago, officials said.

None of the three chariots had reached the temple, around 2.6 km away from the 12th-century Shree Jagannath Temple, due to a delay in the 'Pahandi' rituals on Thursday, they said.

The deities remained on the chariots overnight.

Braving the rain and humidity, lakhs of devotees were seen pulling the chariots of the trinity - Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath - this morning with chants of 'Jai Jagannath' reverberating in the air.

In a video message, Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, considered the first servitor of Lord Jagannath and sibling deities, said, "There is nothing wrong in chariot pulling being made on the day after the scheduled Rath Yatra. Many times, the chariots could not reach the destination on schedule, and they were pulled the next day. The chariot pulling was halted on Thursday due to darkness."

Lord Balabhadra's 'Taladhwaja' chariot had stopped at Market Chhak after covering around 700 metres on the Grand Road.

Similarly, Devi Subhadra's 'Darpadalana' chariot halted at Marichikote Chhak after covering around 400 metres, while Lord Jagannath's Nandighosha chariot was pulled only for a few yards and remained near Singhadwar (Lion's Gate) of the main temple, the officials said.

While the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) estimated that 10-12 lakh devotees participated in the Rath Yatra, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) put the turnout at 8-9 lakh.

"There was absolutely no delay in rituals, but the 'Pahandi' was delayed by over one hour. Lord Jagannath's idol did not move for about 40 minutes at the main gate, due to which the 'Pahandi' was delayed," SJTA chief administrator Arabinda Padhee told reporters.