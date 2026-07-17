Wanted Maoist Ajay Mahto, carrying Rs 25 lakh bounty, arrested in Jharkhand's Giridih

RANCHI: Jharkhand police have arrested a Special Area Committee (SAC) member of CPI (Maoist), Ajay Mahtoalias 'Tiger’ or ‘Basudev ’, from Nawadih village, under Pirtand police station, in Giridih.
The Jharkhand government had announced a reward of Rs 25 lakh. According to police sources, Ajay Mahto was a close associate of top Maoist leader Misir Besra, considered a face of the ‘Red Terror’ in Jharkhand.
Officials, however, are yet to confirm his arrest.
Sources in the police headquarters informed that acting on a tip-off, a special team was constituted under the directions of Giridih SP Dr Bimal Kumar and raids were conducted at the house of Karmu Manjhi in Harladih.
During the raid, the joint team of Jharkhand police and CRPF apprehended ‘Tiger,’ who was hiding inside the house.
Two other Maoists, hiding with him in the house, were also arrested during the operation. The special police team is currently interrogating all three Maoists.
As per the local sources, Ajay Mahto has served as a Special Area Committee member of the CPI (Maoist) and as the Zonal Commander for the Parasnath area.
According to police records, as many as 240 cases, including murder, robbery, extortion (levy collection), attacks on police parties, IED blasts and creating damages to government property, are registered against him.
'Tiger' is believed to have masterminded several major incidents across the bordering areas of Giridih, Bokaro, Dhanbad and Hazaribagh. He gained notoriety for carrying out ambushes on security forces, setting ablaze vehicles involved in road construction projects, and extorting money from contractors operating in the region.
Apart from Jharkhand, police from Bihar, West Bengal and Odisha had also been searching for him for a long time. Notably, the Giridih Deputy Commissioner has already recommended the prosecution of Ajay Mahto and 11 other Maoists on charges of sedition and under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
The proposal has also received approval from the Home Department. According to police officials, 'Tiger’s arrest has dealt a major blow to the Maoist organisation.
In the coming days, the police will launch an intensive operation to arrest the remaining Maoists as well, they said.
Meanwhile, security arrangements in the district have been tightened following the arrest.
Earlier on July 13, Jharkhand Police had arrested CPI (Maoist) Regional Committee Member Ravindra Ganjhu, one of the organisation's most wanted leaders, from Latehar.
The Jharkhand government had announced a reward of Rs 15 lakh for information leading to his arrest, while the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had declared an additional Rs 5 lakh reward. He was wanted in connection with several serious Maoist-related cases.
One AK-56 rifle, a pistol and a large quantity of ammunition were also recovered from his possession. Ganjhu had remained a key challenge for security forces for years while operating underground and allegedly overseeing Maoist activities in the region.