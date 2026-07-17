Wanted Maoist Ajay Mahto, carrying Rs 25 lakh bounty, arrested in Jharkhand's Giridih

RANCHI: Jharkhand police have arrested a Special Area Committee (SAC) member of CPI (Maoist), Ajay Mahtoalias 'Tiger’ or ‘Basudev ’, from Nawadih village, under Pirtand police station, in Giridih.

The Jharkhand government had announced a reward of Rs 25 lakh. According to police sources, Ajay Mahto was a close associate of top Maoist leader Misir Besra, considered a face of the ‘Red Terror’ in Jharkhand.

Officials, however, are yet to confirm his arrest.

Sources in the police headquarters informed that acting on a tip-off, a special team was constituted under the directions of Giridih SP Dr Bimal Kumar and raids were conducted at the house of Karmu Manjhi in Harladih.

During the raid, the joint team of Jharkhand police and CRPF apprehended ‘Tiger,’ who was hiding inside the house.

Two other Maoists, hiding with him in the house, were also arrested during the operation. The special police team is currently interrogating all three Maoists.

As per the local sources, Ajay Mahto has served as a Special Area Committee member of the CPI (Maoist) and as the Zonal Commander for the Parasnath area.

According to police records, as many as 240 cases, including murder, robbery, extortion (levy collection), attacks on police parties, IED blasts and creating damages to government property, are registered against him.

'Tiger' is believed to have masterminded several major incidents across the bordering areas of Giridih, Bokaro, Dhanbad and Hazaribagh. He gained notoriety for carrying out ambushes on security forces, setting ablaze vehicles involved in road construction projects, and extorting money from contractors operating in the region.