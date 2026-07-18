2,000 hectares of forest land gets Centre's nod for mining in two states.

NEW DELHI: The empowered committee of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has granted in-principle clearance for diversion of 1954.35 hectares of forest land for coal mining in the states of Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

In two separate projects, the Advisory Committee for Forest Clearance has given ‘stage-1 or in-principle approval’ for 983.44 hectares of forest land for coal mining in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district. After reviewing the Chhattisgarh’s proposal, the committee recommended approval for diversion of 621.331 hectares of forest land for Purunga underground coal block located in Chhal tehsil of Raigarh district in favour of Ambuja Cements Ltd.

The committee has instructed the company to adhere to conditions, such as implementing mitigation measures to reduce tensile strain on the surface, paying requisite net present value and undertaking compensatory afforestation. The committee also cleared diversion of 362.109 hectares of forest land for Pelma open cast mine project in Raigarh forest division in favour of South Eastern Coalfields Ltd.

In Odisha, the committee approved Tata Steel Ltd’s proposal regarding Gandhalpada iron ore block and granted lease for 216.875 hectares in Keonjhar district. The Odisha government was asked to ensure that the company does not carry out land alteration or mining operations within the leased area without prior approval under the Forest Conservation Act. The panel gave nod for diversion of 754.039 hectares of forest land for Alakananda Coal Mines, owned by Rungta Sons Pvt Ltd, in Chhendipada tehsil in Angul forest Division.