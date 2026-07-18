Sonam Wangchuk's doctor questions Safdarjung's potassium findings, seeks independent tests

He added that Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, has written an application for the discharge of the activist and the permission to shift him to another hospital over such suspicious activities being carried out by the Safdarjung Hospital.

"We do not trust the Govt lab. His wife has given it in writing to the Govt hospital that he be discharged from here at the earliest and we be permitted to take him to another hospital. His wife has said that the march to Parliament on 20th July will go on as decided and Sir too will be a part of it, but if he doesn't come, his wife will join it," he said.

According to the Health Bulletin released by Safdarjung Hospital, Wangchuk (59) was admitted to the Hospital at 7:40 am on Saturday after being brought by Delhi Police. He was admitted with a history of fasting for 20 days from solid food and generalised weakness. There is no history of fainting attacks.

"At the time of admission, he was conscious with a stable pulse, blood pressure and oxygen saturation. Signs of dehydration were seen. Blood gas analysis revealed compensated acidosis with decreased serum potassium and blood sugar of 78 mg/dl. Repeat Serum Potassium was similar. Urinary ketones were 1+ at the time of admission, which increased to 3+ by 1:00 pm," the Health Bulletin said.

"Although intravenous fluids were advised, the patient has refused all intravenous fluids, oral rehydration fluid or any other medication. He is being continuously monitored and counselled for treatment in the best interest of his health," it added.

Wangchuk was on an indefinite hunger strike for 20 consecutive days, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged nationwide examination irregularities, including the NEET paper leak controversy.

Earlier today, the Delhi Police said Wangchuk was shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital from the Jantar Mantar protest site in compliance with the Delhi High Court's directions and on medical advice due to his deteriorating health. Police officials said maximum restraint was exercised during the operation.