'Article 370' wins best national feature film award; Mammootty, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam bag acting honours

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting officially announced the winners of the 72nd National Film Awards on Saturday evening at the National Media Centre in New Delhi, concluding a two-week delay caused by extended jury deliberations.

Streamed live across the Press Information Bureau's official digital channels, the highly anticipated ceremony honored outstanding artistic and technical contributions to Indian cinema for films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification between January 1 and December 31, 2024.

An 11-member jury chaired by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Jayaraj evaluated 161 films spanning 24 languages across feature, non-feature, and film literature categories.

The high-profile political thriller Article 370 emerged as the biggest winner of the night, securing the coveted Best Feature Film honor.

The Best Actor trophy was jointly shared by Kartik Aaryan for his dedicated physical transformation in the biographical sports drama Chandu Champion and veteran superstar Mammootty for his spine-chilling performance in the psychological period horror drama Bramayugam.

The marquee acting titles witnessed major celebratory moments as Yami Gautam bagged the Best Actress award for her powerhouse leading performance in Article 370.

Meanwhile, director Rajkumar Periasamy took home the prestigious Best Direction award for helming the deeply emotional biographical action drama Amaran. Notably, Srikanth won Best Hindi Feature Film award.

The feature film segment also witnessed a powerful sweep by regional cinema, highlighted by major triumphs across the southern film industries.

The gritty North Chennai-based neo-noir revenge drama Raayan, written and directed by Dhanush, was named the Best Tamil Film.