Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada eyes record 22 MBBS admissions after NEET success

RAIPUR: In Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada, the district administration’s flagship science education initiative, Chhoo Lo Aasmaan, has delivered its best-ever performance in the NEET examination since the programme began in 2011.

Based on prevailing counselling trends and cut-offs, officials said more than 22 students from the initiative are expected to secure MBBS admissions, the highest number in the programme’s history.

For decades, the tribal district faced a severe shortage of science teachers, limiting opportunities for local students to pursue higher education in science. That trend has now begun to change, with the NEET 2026 results marking a major milestone.

The district is also developing its own pool of medical professionals. Six Chhoo Lo Aasmaan alumni have already completed their MBBS degrees and are serving as medical officers in government hospitals across Dantewada, strengthening the local healthcare system.

This year, 158 students, most of them from tribal communities, appeared for the national medical entrance examination through the initiative. Twenty-one students scored above 300 marks, placing them in a strong position for MBBS, medical or allied health science admissions, depending on the counselling process.

The highest scorer from the programme secured 509 marks despite the educational challenges associated with studying in a remote tribal region.

Dantewada Collector Devesh Dhruv attributed the achievement to the district administration’s focused strategy, the commitment of mentors and the determination of the students.

"Despite challenging circumstances, the students remained focused on their dreams," Dhruv said.

"Dantewada is not only producing engineers and doctors but also creating role models from within its own tribal communities. This success gives confidence that sustained investment in education can transform the future of an entire district," he added.

The district administration now plans to strengthen the initiative further by introducing targeted remedial coaching, additional mock tests and intensive mentoring for students scoring below 200 marks, with the aim of improving success rates in the coming years. What began as a local effort to promote science education has evolved into a model for sustainable regional development.