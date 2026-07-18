Dehradun Diary | Pithoragarh's golden girl Aarti brings laurels

Pithoragarh's golden girl Aarti brings laurels

Pithoragarh has delivered another international boxing triumph. Aarti Dhariyal, 21-year-old pugilist from Gaurihat in Moonakot, struck gold at the Golden Belt Tournament in Romania. Fighting in the 54 kg final, she overwhelmed home boxer Carla Laura, securing an RSC victory in the second round. Her victory completed a sparkling three-day medal run for women boxers from Uttarakhand’s frontier district. On Wednesday, Nikita Chand and Kajal Pharswan had claimed silver medals at the Asian Boxing Championships in Jakarta. Aarti trains at the Elite Senior Camp in Patiala. She is a trainee of the Sports Department’s Small Khelo India Boxing Centre.

State plans Agniveer Rehabilitation Board

The state is preparing a dedicated board to rehabilitate every retiring Agniveer, potentially making Uttarakhand the first state to establish such a mechanism. The move follows its decision to provide 10% horizontal reservation for former Agniveers in Group C government posts. Those not absorbed into state service are expected to receive tailored schemes, skill training, and support for self-employment. Financial assistance may also help candidates pursue vocational education for private-sector careers. The government intends to support each member of the first Agnipath batch upon retirement.