Dehradun Diary | Pithoragarh's golden girl Aarti brings laurels

Pithoragarh's golden girl Aarti brings laurels
Pithoragarh has delivered another international boxing triumph. Aarti Dhariyal, 21-year-old pugilist from Gaurihat in Moonakot, struck gold at the Golden Belt Tournament in Romania. Fighting in the 54 kg final, she overwhelmed home boxer Carla Laura, securing an RSC victory in the second round. Her victory completed a sparkling three-day medal run for women boxers from Uttarakhand’s frontier district. On Wednesday, Nikita Chand and Kajal Pharswan had claimed silver medals at the Asian Boxing Championships in Jakarta. Aarti trains at the Elite Senior Camp in Patiala. She is a trainee of the Sports Department’s Small Khelo India Boxing Centre.
State plans Agniveer Rehabilitation Board
The state is preparing a dedicated board to rehabilitate every retiring Agniveer, potentially making Uttarakhand the first state to establish such a mechanism. The move follows its decision to provide 10% horizontal reservation for former Agniveers in Group C government posts. Those not absorbed into state service are expected to receive tailored schemes, skill training, and support for self-employment. Financial assistance may also help candidates pursue vocational education for private-sector careers. The government intends to support each member of the first Agnipath batch upon retirement.
AI-generated video sparks row in Ghansali
Ghansali’s political grapevine has acquired an artificial intelligence twist. An AI-generated video, allegedly shared by Amarjeet Dangra through a Facebook account run in the name of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has stirred controversy in Tehri Garhwal. The clip purportedly places Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, US President Donald Trump, and other figures in a courtroom dock, answering questions on various issues. BJP leader and block development committee member Anil Chauhan has lodged a complaint at Ghansali police station, seeking an FIR against the person concerned.
Narendra sethi
Our correspondent in Uttarakhand
narendrasethi@newindianexpress.com