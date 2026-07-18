Sonam Wangchuk 'shifted' to hospital from protest site; wife says no treatment without her consent

The Delhi Police on Saturday morning cracked down on the protesters at Jantar Mantar and "forcefully took away" activist Sonam Wangchuk from the protest site.

Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike for the past 20 days demanding the resignation of the education minister over the alleged NEET paper leak.

Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, said he was shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital, and asserted that no medical treatment should be administered to the activist without her consent.

"He is at Safdarjung Hospital. I forbid them from administering anything without my consent. No treatment should start without my consent. I hold everybody accountable if anything happens," Angmo told PTI.

Questioning the decision to hospitalise him, she claimed Wangchuk appeared fine on Friday.

"Yesterday, he was doing fine. There was no need to bring him to the hospital. It's my right under Article 32. Without my consent and my doctor's consent, nothing can be administered," she said.

In a statement, Delhi Police said Wangchuk was shifted for "essential medical care" following expert medical advice and in compliance with the high court's orders.

According to a report, police landed at Jantar Mantar early on Saturday morning and shifted Wangchuk to a government hospital despite resistance from the part of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activists who have been spearheading protests against Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma told PTI that Wangchuk was hospitalised in accordance with the Delhi High Court's directions after his health worsened and is receiving the required medical intervention under medical supervision.

Some protesters tried to obstruct the exercise, leading to a brief commotion, but police personnel exercised maximum restraint and completed the operation successfully, it added.

The police also appealed to the protesters to end their agitation, saying they should peacefully vacate the protest site at the earliest.