Five family members found dead in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur; police suspect suicide

RAIPUR: In a shocking incident, the bodies of five members of a family were found in the wee hours of Saturday in a rented house at Sanjay Nagar in Raipur.

The discovery sent shockwaves through the local community.

According to preliminary findings, police suspect that the family members died by suicide by consuming a poisonous substance. However, officials emphasised that the exact cause of death will only be confirmed after the post-mortem and forensic analysis.

A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was called to the scene to collect vital clues. The Raipur police secured and sealed the spot to preserve crucial evidence given the gravity of the matter.

The deceased have been identified as the head of the household, Syed Sajid Sajju (50), his wife Rabia Bano, their 20-year-old son Syed Irshad Ali, and two daughters, Shahina (17) and Shaba (15).

Tikrapara police station in-charge, Rajesh Marai, stated that the family was living in a rented accommodation. Police are currently inspecting the scene, analysing local CCTV footage, and examining household items, documents, and mobile phones to determine the circumstances leading up to the incident. Investigators are also speaking with neighbours and acquaintances to learn more about the family.

As news of the deaths spread, a large crowd gathered in Sanjay Nagar. Local residents expressed deep shock over the tragedy. Police have appealed to the public to refrain from spreading or believing rumours while the investigation remains underway.

Further legal proceedings and action will be taken based on the post-mortem and forensic findings, the police said.