Five students suspended after alleged assault of junior at Jharkhand's Dhanbad Navodaya school

RANCHI: A student at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Benagodia, Dhanbad, was allegedly assaulted by five senior students over nearly three-and-a-half hours after being forced to undress. The accused allegedly beat him with belts and rubbed salt into his wounds.

The ordeal did not end there. The accused allegedly recorded the entire incident on a mobile phone and later circulated the video among their group.

The incident took place at around 1.30 am on Monday but came to light only on Thursday after the victim informed his parents about the assault.

On Friday, parents and local residents staged a protest outside the school, demanding strict action against those responsible. Following the protest, the school administration suspended the accused students.

The victim, a 16-year-old Class 10 student from Nagarkiyari in Barwadda, had joined the school earlier this year.

Police termed the incident serious and assured strict action against those involved.

“The matter is quite serious. Orders have been issued to record the victim's statement. Action will be taken against the accused in accordance with the complaint. The school administration will also be questioned in this regard,” Nirsa SDPO Lileshwar Mahto said.

According to reports, the assault stemmed from a dispute over money. The five senior students allegedly held the victim hostage, forced him to undress, tied his hands and feet with a rope, and beat him repeatedly with belts. They also forced him to do push-ups before rubbing salt into his wounds. The accused allegedly recorded the incident and circulated the video among themselves.

The alleged assault was captured in an 8-minute-46-second video recorded on a mobile phone. The footage purportedly shows the victim wearing only his underwear while being surrounded by the accused students, four of whom are seen holding belts.

The video allegedly shows the victim being repeatedly beaten while lying face down on the floor. He is then made to sit up, given water and ordered to perform push-ups. The accused are also seen rubbing salt into his wounds after the beating.