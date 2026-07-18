Five students suspended after alleged assault of junior at Jharkhand's Dhanbad Navodaya school

RANCHI: A student at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Benagodia, Dhanbad, was allegedly assaulted by five senior students over nearly three-and-a-half hours after being forced to undress. The accused allegedly beat him with belts and rubbed salt into his wounds.
The ordeal did not end there. The accused allegedly recorded the entire incident on a mobile phone and later circulated the video among their group.
The incident took place at around 1.30 am on Monday but came to light only on Thursday after the victim informed his parents about the assault.
On Friday, parents and local residents staged a protest outside the school, demanding strict action against those responsible. Following the protest, the school administration suspended the accused students.
The victim, a 16-year-old Class 10 student from Nagarkiyari in Barwadda, had joined the school earlier this year.
Police termed the incident serious and assured strict action against those involved.
“The matter is quite serious. Orders have been issued to record the victim's statement. Action will be taken against the accused in accordance with the complaint. The school administration will also be questioned in this regard,” Nirsa SDPO Lileshwar Mahto said.
According to reports, the assault stemmed from a dispute over money. The five senior students allegedly held the victim hostage, forced him to undress, tied his hands and feet with a rope, and beat him repeatedly with belts. They also forced him to do push-ups before rubbing salt into his wounds. The accused allegedly recorded the incident and circulated the video among themselves.
The alleged assault was captured in an 8-minute-46-second video recorded on a mobile phone. The footage purportedly shows the victim wearing only his underwear while being surrounded by the accused students, four of whom are seen holding belts.
The video allegedly shows the victim being repeatedly beaten while lying face down on the floor. He is then made to sit up, given water and ordered to perform push-ups. The accused are also seen rubbing salt into his wounds after the beating.
According to the complaint, the student sustained more than 40 injury marks on his back and thighs, including a deep laceration across his back.
Traumatised by the incident, the student remained silent for two days. When his condition worsened on Wednesday, he narrated the incident to his family. He was immediately admitted to Shaheed Nirmal Medical College and Hospital (SNMMCH), where he is undergoing treatment.
After the incident came to light, police entered the school, seized a mobile phone and recorded the victim's statement at the hospital on Thursday.
According to the victim, the accused first tied his hands and forced him to use his thumbprint to unlock a mobile phone and transfer money. They allegedly continued assaulting him from 1.30 am until 5 am while recording several videos. They also threatened to kill him if he informed the school authorities or his family.
The accused allegedly assigned another student to keep watch over the victim to prevent him from seeking help. However, when an opportunity arose, he managed to use a classmate's mobile phone to inform his father about the assault. His father then alerted the school authorities, following which the incident came to light.
Meanwhile, acting principal CK Yadav said the matter is under investigation and the accused students have been suspended. He added that a committee would be constituted to investigate the incident and recommend measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.