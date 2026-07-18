Haryana government rolls out regularisation policy framework for unauthorised industrial colonies

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Town and Country Planning Department (TCPD) has issued a policy framework to regularise unauthorised industrial clusters, which have mushroomed across the State, providing major relief to thousands of industrial establishments.

For years, many industrial units in Haryana have operated without clear legal status, creating uncertainty for business owners and workers alike.

Thousands of illegal units are found outside the municipal limits in major industrial towns, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat, Panipat, Hisar, Rohtak, Karnal, Ambala and Panchkula. "They lack basic amenities, providing an unhealthy working environment to entrepreneurs and workers," said sources.

Sources also added that following regularisation, they would be provided basic amenities and minimum basic infrastructure.

Under the new policy framework, issued on July 17, an industrial colony will be eligible for regularisation if it is spread over a minimum contiguous area of 10 acres, comprises at least 50 units and if the establishments were constructed before October 3, 2025.

Also, the concept of an 'authorised person' has been introduced under the policy. An authorised person can apply on behalf of entrepreneurs and industrial establishments located within an industrial colony.