Haryana government rolls out regularisation policy framework for unauthorised industrial colonies

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Town and Country Planning Department (TCPD) has issued a policy framework to regularise unauthorised industrial clusters, which have mushroomed across the State, providing major relief to thousands of industrial establishments.
For years, many industrial units in Haryana have operated without clear legal status, creating uncertainty for business owners and workers alike.
Thousands of illegal units are found outside the municipal limits in major industrial towns, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat, Panipat, Hisar, Rohtak, Karnal, Ambala and Panchkula. "They lack basic amenities, providing an unhealthy working environment to entrepreneurs and workers," said sources.
Sources also added that following regularisation, they would be provided basic amenities and minimum basic infrastructure.
Under the new policy framework, issued on July 17, an industrial colony will be eligible for regularisation if it is spread over a minimum contiguous area of 10 acres, comprises at least 50 units and if the establishments were constructed before October 3, 2025.
Also, the concept of an 'authorised person' has been introduced under the policy. An authorised person can apply on behalf of entrepreneurs and industrial establishments located within an industrial colony.
The authorised person will be required to submit the application through an online portal along with layout plans, survey maps, ownership records, proof of production, lease documents, where applicable, and statutory clearances such as consent from the Pollution Control Board, fire NOC and factory licence, if available.
The application will then be forwarded to the Director of Industries for preliminary scrutiny.
If the documents are found to be in order, the application will be accepted, and the applicant will be advised to submit the documents as hard copies to the District Level Scrutiny Committee.
In case of any shortcomings in the application, it will be rejected, and directions to rectify the errors will be issued.
The application shall be resubmitted through the online portal, following the same procedure for preliminary scrutiny, said sources.
The changes come following Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's announcement in the 2025-26 State Budget, in which he had batted for the need to provide basic infrastructure to the illegal industrial colonies on the pattern of unauthorised residential colonies.
Thus, the government decided to extend and relax the provisions of the policy notified on July 19, 2022, and instructions again issued on April 6, 2023, under the Haryana Management of Civic Amenities and Infrastructure Deficient Areas Outside Municipal Area (Special Provisions) Act, 2021, to provide essential civic amenities and infrastructure in deficient areas outside municipal limits and improve the living conditions of residents.
These instructions relaxed certain provisions of the policy to address implementation-related hardships. However, such instructions did not apply to industrial colonies.
The amendments were introduced through the Haryana Management of Civic Amenities and Infrastructure Deficient Areas Outside Municipal Area (Special Provisions) Amendment Act, 2025, which was notified on October 3, 2025.