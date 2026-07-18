India showcases anti-Maoist strategy, urges global action against terrorism at US ministerial

NEW DELHI: Highlighting its experience in tackling Maoist threats through a whole-of-government approach, India on Saturday called for "zero tolerance" towards all forms of terrorism, including cross-border terrorism, at a ministerial meeting hosted by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra participated in the inaugural international ministerial on 'The Resurgence of Political Terrorism', where he outlined India's strategy for combating Maoist violence by strengthening governance and ensuring peace and prosperity.

"Shared India's experience of a whole of government approach towards tackling Maoist threats through strengthening good governance and ensuring peace and prosperity for all," Kwatra said.

On cross-border terrorism, he said it "constitutes one of the most serious threats to peace and security" and stressed the need to hold the perpetrators of terrorist acts accountable.

Kwatra added that India had underscored the need for the international community to adopt "zero tolerance towards all forms of terrorism, including cross-border terrorism and groups espousing separatist agenda."

The meeting was hosted by Rubio, who described far-left political terrorism as a growing global threat.

Speaking at the inaugural session, he said acts of violence and terrorism had often been dismissed as legitimate political expression "as long as they served a left-wing cause", and called for coordinated international efforts to counter the threat.