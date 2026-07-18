India's first private orbital rocket Vikram-1 lifts off; PM Modi calls it proof of 'Atmanirbharta'

India marked a milestone in its private space sector on Saturday as Vikram-1, the country's first private orbital-class rocket, lifted off carrying multiple technology demonstration payloads and a postcard from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Named "Mission Aagaman" (arrival), the test flight's launch marks a historic milestone for the country's commercial space sector, executed by Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace.
On a cloudy day, the seven-storey-tall, four-stage Vikram-1 rocket lifted off at 12.05 pm on Saturday from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.
Following a "planned hold," due to apparent navigation issues, the launch was revised 35 minutes late than the original prefixed time of 11.30 am.
After its initial journey of a little short of 16 minutes, Vikram-1 is expected to place the payloads, both domestic and foreign, into a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) at an altitude of 450 km with an inclination of 60 degrees.
Vikram-1, named after the legendary Vikram Sarabhai who is often regarded as the Father of India's space programme, is built with an all-carbon composite structure and powered by in-house developed propulsion systems, including 3D-printed engines and high-thrust solid-fuel rocket boosters.
The rocket is carrying payloads from Grahaa Space, Cosmoserve, DCubed, and Skyroot's own SCOPE, along with an artwork titled 'Cosmic Bloom'.
The successful Vikram-1 launch will take Skyroot closer to its goal of offering what it calls a "cab service to space", where companies can hire a rocket "to ride to a unique location in the orbit to place a satellite or visit a space station," the BBC reported.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the successful launch of Vikram-1, saying it proved the country's self-reliance push.
Speaking to the CEO of Skyroot Aerospace, Pawan Kumar Chandana and co-founder Naga Bharath Daka by phone, the PM congratulated them and their company for the successful feat achieved on Saturday.
Both top officials were present at the ISRO's Mission Control Centre (MCC) for the launch.
PM Modi conveyed his "grand greetings" to them and said their today's "Mission Aagaman" (arrival) should proceed further, he wished.
The mission "proves we can be Atmanirbhar," he said, even as Chandana informed that the rocket was completely designed and made in India.
Referring to PM Modi's post card with "Vande Mataram," slogan which the launch vehicle carried to a low earth orbit of 450 km, Chandana said "your card has successfully reached orbit. Vande Mataram is in orbit."
(With inputs from PTI)