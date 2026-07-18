ISRO, SCTIMST to take up research in Bioastronautics

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The SCTIMST and the Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC), an unit of ISRO, have entered into a significant collaboration to advance research and training in the emerging field of Space Medicine and Bioastronautics in India.

ISRO is progressing towards its ambitious human spaceflight programme through the 'Gaganyaan' mission, a statement issued by the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) said on Saturday.

Human space travel and prolonged stay in space pose several challenges to astronauts due to factors such as microgravity, cosmic radiation, isolation, and other space environmental conditions.

Understanding the impact of these conditions on human physiology and developing appropriate biomedical technologies are essential for ensuring astronaut safety during future human space missions, it said.

SCTIMST and HSFC signed an MoU on April 24, 2025 for cooperation in the field of Space Medicine Research related to various human space missions of ISRO.

As part of this collaboration, a 'Center for Space Medicine Research' was inaugurated at SCTIMST on November 26, 2025 by ISRO Chairman V Narayanan to facilitate joint academic and research activities between the two organisations, it said.

Continuing this collaboration, an Implementing Agreement (IA) was signed between SCTIMST and HSFC, Bengaluru, at the ISRO Headquarters in Bengaluru, on June 25 2026 for initiating the Postdoctoral Fellowship (PDF) Programme in Bioastronautics, which is the first programme of its kind in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, the ISRO Chairman highlighted the importance of the human space programme for the nation and emphasised the need for advanced research, training, and capacity building in Space Medicine and related disciplines, especially as more human space missions are planned in the future.

SCTIMST president Kris Gopalakrishnan appreciated the institute's contributions towards the development of biomedical technologies and stated that this collaboration with ISRO will provide opportunities for developing innovative technologies and solutions for human space missions through advanced research in Space Medicine.