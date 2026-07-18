ISRO targets 7 launches this fiscal; next mission within two months, says Chairman Narayanan

Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh): ISRO is targeting seven launches during the current financial year, with the next mission scheduled to lift off within the next two months, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan announced on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference following the historic maiden orbital launch of Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 rocket, Narayanan stated that two satellites are already fully built, while five to six others are in the final phase of integration.

"This financial year, we have targeted at least seven launches. We will start the launch within two months," Narayanan said.

The space agency's upcoming operational schedule includes the first uncrewed mission under the Gaganyaan human spaceflight program, alongside the slated satellite launches.

Hailing the successful flight of Vikram-1 by private startup Skyroot Aerospace as a milestone, the ISRO chief lauded the young team -- having an average age of 28 years -- for achieving a successful orbital mission in their very first attempt.

He noted that the breakthrough provides immense satisfaction to the domestic space community and contributes heavily to the "Bharat 2047" vision.

Incidentally, both the cofounders of Skyroot Aerospace, Pawan Kumar Chandana and Naga Bharat Daka, were former ISRO scientists.

Later, speaking to PTI Videos, Narayanan likened ISRO's feeling of pride to that of parents witnessing their children excel.

"We are just like parents who get excited and proud to see children studying well and getting first rank," he added.

Reflecting on the evolution of the domestic space ecosystem, the ISRO Chairman highlighted the impact of policy structural updates.

"In 2020, the space sector reform was brought, and the startup companies and private sector were allowed to carry out the activities in the space area.