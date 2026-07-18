NEET-UG: NTA warns of legal action against submission of fake OMR sheets

NEW DELHI: Amid a surge in online complaints from NEET-UG candidates over alleged discrepancies between their scores and the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) answer sheets, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday said it was closely monitoring and scrutinising all complaints.

In a statement, it said: "In the wake of many OMR sheets submitted for scrutiny turning out to be fake/AI generated, students and parents are advised to submit only original OMRs for scrutiny. Any fake / AI generated OMR may invite legal action against the complainant."

A parent from Gujarat shared an OMR answer sheet on X and posted: "My son's OMR. From this, he got 472 marks and after getting results, it shows 452. how this was happens. Please explain @NTA_Exams."

Another parent, Dr Rajesh Kumar Singh, also posted on X: "My son's NEET OMR sheet shows that he has scored 660, but when the result came yesterday, it was 116. How come? I have all the proof, please help me."

Responding to another complaint posted on X by Kumar Sourav on behalf of a student, Bipin Kumar Singh, claiming that the student scored only 4 out of 720 despite his OMR responses and the answer key indicating a score of 672, an Education Ministry official told this reporter that it was "a fake claim".

Kumar had tagged the Union Education Minister and the Prime Minister's Office in his post.