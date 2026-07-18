Nitish becomes immediate neighbour of Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Just three days before the beginning of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, who took the oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha in April, on Friday moved into his new official bungalow on Sunehri Bagh Road, which is located in a highly secure zone in New Delhi.

Kumar’s residence is just a kilometre away from the Parliament House. Notably, Kumar’s immediate neighbours are the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Union minister Chirag Paswan.

Union home minister Amit Shah also lives in the vicinity at Krishna Menon Marg. The monsoon session is set to begin from July 20 and will continue until August 13.

Kumar performed a Griha Pravesh (house-warming) ceremony, after which he took a round of the property, a Type VIII category bungalow. Present on the occasion were Janata Dal-United (JD-U) Working President Sanjay Jha and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Chaudhary.