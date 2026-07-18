NMC warns medical colleges over missing digital attendance of teachers

NEW DELHI: The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Friday warned hundreds of medical colleges across India of possible action for failing to implement mandatory IT-enabled initiatives, including Aadhaar-Enabled Biometric Attendance Systems (AEBAS), integration of hospital CCTV feeds with the NMC command centre, and linkage of hospital information systems with the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), aimed at ensuring transparent faculty attendance, objective assessments, and monitoring of medical education and training standards.

The Commission directed all non-compliant colleges and institutions to immediately coordinate with their Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) vendors and complete the required compliance, failing which action under prescribed norms may be initiated.

It reiterated that all undergraduate and postgraduate medical colleges must install HMIS in their attached or associated hospitals, with the generated data to be used by the concerned Boards and the Commission. The measures also enable monitoring of clinical material through Health Record Linkage (HRL) of patients with ABHA IDs.