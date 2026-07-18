NMC warns medical colleges over missing digital attendance of teachers

NEW DELHI: The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Friday warned hundreds of medical colleges across India of possible action for failing to implement mandatory IT-enabled initiatives, including Aadhaar-Enabled Biometric Attendance Systems (AEBAS), integration of hospital CCTV feeds with the NMC command centre, and linkage of hospital information systems with the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), aimed at ensuring transparent faculty attendance, objective assessments, and monitoring of medical education and training standards.
The Commission directed all non-compliant colleges and institutions to immediately coordinate with their Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) vendors and complete the required compliance, failing which action under prescribed norms may be initiated.
It reiterated that all undergraduate and postgraduate medical colleges must install HMIS in their attached or associated hospitals, with the generated data to be used by the concerned Boards and the Commission. The measures also enable monitoring of clinical material through Health Record Linkage (HRL) of patients with ABHA IDs.
As of July 10, 247 medical colleges were found to be using ABDM-enabled HMIS software. However, their data was not reflecting on the ABDM-HMIS dashboard. Karnataka (39) led this list, followed by Maharashtra (35), Tamil Nadu (26), Uttar Pradesh (19), Telangana (18), and West Bengal (17).
The NMC also found that 203 medical colleges were not using ABDM-enabled HMIS software. Tamil Nadu topped the list with 37 colleges. Karnataka (18), Kerala (16), and Telangana (8) are also on this list. The ABDM system streamlines hospital workflows by generating ABHA IDs, mapping standardised e-prescriptions, managing consent-based medical records, among others.
Separately, the commission said 73 medical colleges had either failed to submit or submitted incorrect Health Facility Registry (HFR) IDs as of July 10. Delhi, West Bengal, and Maharashtra had eight colleges each, followed by Uttar Pradesh (7). Tamil Nadu also figured among the defaulting states.