No-confidence motion against BJP-led Chhattisgarh government defeated after 15-hour debate

RAIPUR: Following a gruelling and charged 15-hour debate that continued till 2:30 AM Saturday, the opposition's no-confidence motion against the BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh government was resoundingly defeated in the State Assembly.

Replying to the marathon discussion, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai delivered a sharp rebuttal to the opposition, stating that bringing a no-confidence motion against a democratically elected government is effectively an attack on the public's trust and mandate.

The assembly session witnessed intense fireworks as the opposition Congress targeted the ruling government on multiple fronts, presenting a detailed chargesheet alleging failures in governance, law and order, and public welfare schemes. Senior leaders from the opposition benches aggressively cornered the treasury, accusing the administration of failing to meet the aspirations of the state's citizens.

However, the ruling party countered the onslaught. Ministers and senior BJPMLAs defended the government's track record, pointing out major development milestones, agricultural reforms, and direct benefit transfers executed under the current administration. They accused the opposition of being "directionless, unprincipled, and politically motivated," asserting that the motion was brought in haste simply to grab headlines rather than raise substantial, fact-based issues.

After over 15 hours of relentless arguments, counter-arguments, and fiery exchanges from both sides, the motion was put to a vote and subsequently defeated. With the defeat of the no-trust vote, the ruling dispensation effectively demonstrated its absolute majority and solidified its political foothold in the house.