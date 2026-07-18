'School Keinta' brings nearly 3,000 out-of-school children into education net in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: For decades, education in the interior pocket of Narayanpur district’s Abujhmad region in south Chhattisgarh was defined entirely by absence.
In a landscape fractured by Left-Wing Extremism, generation after generation of children grew up completely invisible to the state’s educational grid, having never once set foot inside a classroom.
Today, that bleak reality is undergoing a quiet but profound change. At the heart of this turnaround is 'School Keinta' (in the local dialect, meaning "School is Calling"). Spearheaded by Narayanpur Collector Namrata Jain, this district-led initiative is discarding standard bureaucratic blueprints in favour of a radical, human-centric model of last-mile governance.
By shifting the focus to individual children, 'School Keinta' is proving that no terrain is too rugged and no child is too isolated to be reached.
Before a single blackboard could be hung, the administration had to answer a fundamental question: Who are we missing? Traditional school records only account for children already in the system, leaving the most marginalised completely unaccounted for.
Mapping the invisible was carried out through a massive door-to-door crusade.
Survey teams trekked through uncharted forest paths, ultimately covering 22,364 households across 85 Gram Panchayats.
The data they gathered stripped away years of administrative guesswork and revealed a stark reality: 2,965 children were out of school. Among them, 1,605 had dropped out owing to earlier conflict in the region, and 1,360 had never been enrolled in a single class in their lives.
By cataloguing every child individually, School Keinta built a precise, targeted database that effectively brought thousands of forgotten children out of the shadows of the forest and onto the government's radar.
“The creators of School Keinta recognized that simply getting a child into a primary school classroom isn't enough; if the foundation is weak, they will eventually drop out. To break this cycle, the initiative structurally linked early childhood care with formal schooling, creating a seamless learning continuum from birth to adulthood,” said Namrata Jain, the Collector.
With names and locations finally in hand, the next challenge was restoring physical access to education where the system had completely collapsed.
The administration adopted a two-pronged strategy: resurrecting "ghost schools" that had been shuttered for years, and creating new ones where none had ever existed.
The district operationalised 49 new Anganwadi centres in the remote interior tribal habitations in and around the forest. These hubs support over 1,200 children aged 0 to 6, providing a vital blend of early childhood education, robust nutrition, and maternal healthcare.