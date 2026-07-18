'School Keinta' brings nearly 3,000 out-of-school children into education net in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: For decades, education in the interior pocket of Narayanpur district’s Abujhmad region in south Chhattisgarh was defined entirely by absence.

In a landscape fractured by Left-Wing Extremism, generation after generation of children grew up completely invisible to the state’s educational grid, having never once set foot inside a classroom.

Today, that bleak reality is undergoing a quiet but profound change. At the heart of this turnaround is 'School Keinta' (in the local dialect, meaning "School is Calling"). Spearheaded by Narayanpur Collector Namrata Jain, this district-led initiative is discarding standard bureaucratic blueprints in favour of a radical, human-centric model of last-mile governance.

By shifting the focus to individual children, 'School Keinta' is proving that no terrain is too rugged and no child is too isolated to be reached.

Before a single blackboard could be hung, the administration had to answer a fundamental question: Who are we missing? Traditional school records only account for children already in the system, leaving the most marginalised completely unaccounted for.

Mapping the invisible was carried out through a massive door-to-door crusade.

Survey teams trekked through uncharted forest paths, ultimately covering 22,364 households across 85 Gram Panchayats.

The data they gathered stripped away years of administrative guesswork and revealed a stark reality: 2,965 children were out of school. Among them, 1,605 had dropped out owing to earlier conflict in the region, and 1,360 had never been enrolled in a single class in their lives.