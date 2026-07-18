Sonam Wangchuk refuses treatment at Safdarjung despite dehydration, metabolic abnormalities

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was shifted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital after a 20-day hunger strike, has refused intravenous fluids, oral rehydration solution and other medication despite signs of dehydration and metabolic abnormalities, hospital authorities said on Saturday.

Wangchuk is being continuously monitored and counselled to accept treatment in the interest of his health, they said.

The 59-year-old activist was brought to the hospital by Delhi Police and admitted at 7.40 am after his health deteriorated on the 21st day of his indefinite fast at Jantar Mantar. Police said he was shifted on doctors' advice and in compliance with directions of the Delhi High Court. They also said the protest site was being cleared after permission to hold the demonstration expired.

According to a hospital health bulletin, Wangchuk had been fasting from solid food for 20 days and was admitted with generalised weakness. There was no history of fainting.

At the time of admission, he was conscious with stable pulse, blood pressure and oxygen saturation, but showed signs of dehydration.