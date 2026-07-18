Speaker approves merger of 6 Sena (UBT) MPs with Shinde camp, rebel TMC members assigned separate seating

In a major political realignment ahead of the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday formally recognized the shift in party affiliation of six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs who have joined the ruling Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. An official communication issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat confirmed the update to the revised party positions in the 18th Lok Sabha, reflecting the formal exit of the six lawmakers from the Uddhav Thackeray-led camp.

Simultaneously, the Speaker addressed a severe fracture within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), directing separate seating arrangements inside the House for 20 rebel TMC lawmakers who recently broke ranks with party chief Mamata Banerjee. The massive rebel contingent, led by veteran politician Sudip Bandyopadhyay, had previously approached the Speaker's office seeking to merge with a lesser-known political entity, the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI).

While the Speaker has sanctioned the request for separate seating away from the parent TMC block, official sources indicated that a final decision on whether to formally recognize the group under the NCPI banner remains pending as parliamentary and constitutional experts review the legal parameters.

These parallel developments arrive against the backdrop of an intensifying numbers game between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition block in Parliament. With the official induction of the six Maharashtra MPs into the Shinde faction, the BJP-led alliance has further strengthened its legislative arithmetic.

Meanwhile, the de-facto shift of the 20 TMC rebel lawmakers has already triggered a rapid response from the central government; Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju extended invitations to Bandyopadhyay and NCPI Chief Whip Dr. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar to attend the government's customary all-party floor leaders' meeting, hinting at a broader shift in the political landscape before the legislative session commences on July 20.

(With inputs from Agencies)