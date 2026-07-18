Uttarakhand halts felling of 3,000 trees for Dehradun-Rishikesh highway project amid protests

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government has temporarily halted the proposed felling of nearly 3,000 trees for the widening of the highway between Bhaniyawala and Rishikesh following mounting protests by residents, environmental groups and civil society organisations.

The decision was taken after consultations with the Centre amid growing concern over the environmental impact of the National Highways Authority of India's proposed four/six-lane Dehradun-Rishikesh corridor.

Sharing the government's position, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said further action would fully comply with the High Court's directions.

“Uttarakhand’s natural heritage, public sentiment and development are equally important. Our government will proceed only through dialogue, consensus and in the public interest,” he said.

Dhami said tree felling for the project would remain suspended until comprehensive discussions with all stakeholders led to a "satisfactory consensus and an atmosphere of trust".

The Principal Secretary and other officials have been directed to begin fresh consultations with local residents, elected representatives, environmental experts and other stakeholders.

The government said further action would be taken while fully respecting the High Court's directions and decisions.

According to the government, the NHAI project had obtained the required statutory and environmental clearances. It also includes a nearly 3.5-km-long elephant underpass and special culverts to facilitate the movement of smaller animals.

Officials said these measures were intended to reduce human-wildlife conflict and prevent animal deaths in road accidents along the forested stretch.

“Uttarakhand’s natural heritage, public sentiment and the state’s development are equally important. The government will move forward only through dialogue, consensus and the larger public interest,” the statement said.

The announcement came a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met protesters during his visit to Dehradun. Gandhi visited the protest site and assured campaigners that he would raise the issue in Parliament.

Anoop Nautiyal, founder of Social Development for Communities, welcomed the government's announcement but said a temporary suspension did not resolve the central issue.

“A temporary halt will not serve the purpose. The government must make an unambiguous announcement that it has permanently withdrawn from this project,” Nautiyal said.

Describing the campaign as an organic people's movement, he said it had been led primarily by affected residents rather than by any political leader or prominent environmentalist.

“To the best of my knowledge, this is the first time in Uttarakhand’s 26-year history that an environmental movement has continued with such consistency,” he said.

Nautiyal argued that the project lacked sufficient justification and claimed public opposition, coupled with Gandhi's visit and assurance, had significantly changed the atmosphere. He also demanded that the government disclose its position on around 800 trees that campaigners claim have already been felled at the project site.