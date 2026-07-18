'Will strike by entering their homes': Rajnath Singh cites Operation Sindoor in warning to terrorists

NEW DELHI: Backed by a major boost in indigenous defence production, India is rapidly emerging as a credible global security partner, expanding its strategic footprint from the Indian Ocean to the Indo-Pacific, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.

In an address at an event, Singh, sending a firm message to Pakistan, said New Delhi has clearly articulated its perspective on terrorism before the entire world and added that "zero tolerance against terrorism is not merely a statement for us, but a Line of Action".

"We will strike against terrorism not just at the doorstep but by entering the house. The whole world saw this during Operation Sindoor," he noted.

The defence minister also highlighted India's success in indigenous defence manufacturing.

Defence products made in India are being exported to nearly 100 countries and the total volume of the country's defence production has reached a record level of nearly Rs 1.78 lakh crore annually, he said.

"Today, India is not just manufacturing defence equipment for itself. India is becoming a credible security partner for the world. From the Indian Ocean to the Indo-Pacific, India's role is continuously strengthening," he said in Hindi.