11 killed, seven missing as floods and landslides hit J&K’s Poonch, Rajour

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also reviewed the flood situation in the affected districts and directed officials to ensure immediate relief and assistance for affected families.

In Surankote’s Lower Murrah village, a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall struck a house in the early hours of Sunday, burying all eight occupants under the debris. Officials said rescue teams recovered the bodies of 60-year-old Bano Bi and two-year-old Sofian Yasar, while efforts continued to locate the remaining six missing people, including a woman and four children.

A 28-year-old woman, Nazia Kousar, died after her house collapsed in Noonabandi village. Her husband, Mohd Hafiz, and their three children, aged between two and six years, were rescued with injuries and admitted to hospital.

In other incidents, 22-year-old Shahzaib Ahmad was killed after his house collapsed in Sanglani-Surankote, while a minor girl, Iram, drowned in a stream at Marhote. Officials also recovered the body of an unidentified woman from a stream near the Dhundak Lathoong bridge.

One person was killed and another critically injured after several houses collapsed in Haveli tehsil of Poonch district. In Rajouri town, which was hit by flash floods following incessant overnight rainfall, the body of a woman was recovered from a river. Hundreds of residents were shifted to safer locations after floodwaters entered low-lying areas.