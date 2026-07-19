12 dead as flash floods hit J&K’s Poonch, Rajouri; MeT predicts extended wet spell

SRINAGAR: Twelve people have died, while vehicles were swept away and houses and roads damaged after heavy and incessant rain triggered flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir's border districts of Poonch and Rajouri on Sunday.

Massive relief and rescue operations have been launched while Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is cutting short his Delhi visit and returning to Jammu to monitor the flood situation as MeT has warned of an extended wet spell.

The heavy rains and incessant rainfall caused heavy flash floods and mudslide in the border area of Surankote and other areas of border district of Poonch.

The worst-hit area has been the Lower Murrah area of Surankote, where floodwaters and landslide debris swept through residential areas, burying houses and trapping families.

The roads and other infrastructure was badly damaged in the area during the flash floods and mudslides.

The border district has been receiving heavy downpour since yesterday evening. The flash floods and mudslides have led to the collapse of many houses.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Poonch Dr Parvez Ahmad told TNIE that 11 people have so far died of flash floods and landslides in Poonch district.

Among the dead is said to be a single member of a family, who was trapped under debris after their house collapsed during the flash floods and landslides.

A minor girl drowned after being swept away in a stream in the Marhote area. Her body was later recovered while another body of an unidentified woman was recovered from a stream near Dhundak bridge.

In neighbouring Rajouri district, the flash floods caused by heavy rains hit general bus stand Bele Wala, in Rajouri at around 2.30 am.

The gushing water inundated dozens of residential houses while many private and public vehicles parked in the general bus stand were washed away by the flash floods.

The trucks, cabs and cars were buried under the flash floods while many vehicles were washed away.

A woman identified as Pinki, wife of Babloo was washed away in the flash floods and she is feared dead, and efforts are on to retrieve her body.

The water has inundated the low-lying areas in Rajouri and entered the residential houses.