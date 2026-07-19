12 dead as flash floods hit J&K’s Poonch, Rajouri; MeT predicts extended wet spell

SRINAGAR: Twelve people have died, while vehicles were swept away and houses and roads damaged after heavy and incessant rain triggered flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir's border districts of Poonch and Rajouri on Sunday.
Massive relief and rescue operations have been launched while Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is cutting short his Delhi visit and returning to Jammu to monitor the flood situation as MeT has warned of an extended wet spell.
The heavy rains and incessant rainfall caused heavy flash floods and mudslide in the border area of Surankote and other areas of border district of Poonch.
The worst-hit area has been the Lower Murrah area of Surankote, where floodwaters and landslide debris swept through residential areas, burying houses and trapping families.
The roads and other infrastructure was badly damaged in the area during the flash floods and mudslides.
The border district has been receiving heavy downpour since yesterday evening. The flash floods and mudslides have led to the collapse of many houses.
Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Poonch Dr Parvez Ahmad told TNIE that 11 people have so far died of flash floods and landslides in Poonch district.
Among the dead is said to be a single member of a family, who was trapped under debris after their house collapsed during the flash floods and landslides.
A minor girl drowned after being swept away in a stream in the Marhote area. Her body was later recovered while another body of an unidentified woman was recovered from a stream near Dhundak bridge.
In neighbouring Rajouri district, the flash floods caused by heavy rains hit general bus stand Bele Wala, in Rajouri at around 2.30 am.
The gushing water inundated dozens of residential houses while many private and public vehicles parked in the general bus stand were washed away by the flash floods.
The trucks, cabs and cars were buried under the flash floods while many vehicles were washed away.
A woman identified as Pinki, wife of Babloo was washed away in the flash floods and she is feared dead, and efforts are on to retrieve her body.
The water has inundated the low-lying areas in Rajouri and entered the residential houses.
The authorities have launched a massive relief and rescue operation in both the border districts battered by heavy rainfall.
However, the continuous downpour is hampering the rescue operation.
Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha spoke to senior officials and reviewed the situation in Rajouri and Poonch districts.
The LG said rescue teams from the civil administration, police, army, SDRF and local volunteers are actively working on the ground in Rajouri.
"Affected families have already been moved to safety. All departments are on high alert and are prioritizing immediate relief and repair work," he said.
He urged residents to stay calm and follow official updates.
Expressing grief over the loss of lives in Rajouri and in Haveli and Surankote areas of Poonch, the LG said his heart goes out to the grieving families.
"The heavy rains have also damaged several homes across Rajouri and Poonch. I have directed officials to provide immediate aid to all affected families in both districts and ensured that emergency teams remain fully prepared for any situation”.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also expressed profound grief over the tragic loss of lives caused by flash floods/landslides in Poonch and Rajouri and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.
The CM said the administration, SDRF, Police and all concerned agencies are fully engaged in rescue and relief operations and has directed the authorities to ensure that all possible assistance reaches the affected families without delay.
Omar said light of the weather warning put out by the meteorological department & the seriousness of the situation unfolding across parts of Jammu division he will leave Delhi to fly to Jammu this afternoon to personally monitor the situation on the ground.
“The statehood protest will go ahead under the leadership of @JKNC_ President Dr Farooq Abdullah as planned,” Omar posted on X.
The CM said government will do everything possible to aid & assist affected people who have suffered property loss/damage due to the rains & flash floods.
Amarnath yatra suspended
In view of the inclement weather forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Amarnath yatra has been temporarily suspended from both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes from today to ensure the safety and well-being of the pilgrims.
So far, over 3.7 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the cave shrine during the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.
Meanwhile, no fresh convoy carrying Amarnath yatra was allowed to proceed from Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu towards the base camps of Baltal and Nunwan (Pahalgam) today.
Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar said pilgrims have been advised to remain at their designated accommodation centres in Jammu , Udhampur Ramban and await further instructions from the authorities.
MeT warns of heavy extended wet spell
The Meteorological Department Kashmir has warned of flash floods, landslides, mudslides and shooting stones in vulnerable areas of Jammu and Kashmir due to extended wet spell from July 19 to July 23.
In an advisory, the MeT has warned that the weather system could also trigger torrential rains, cloudburst-like events and a significant rise in water levels of major rivers, streams and sub-basins.
Ti stated that Jammu region is likely to witness scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall between July 20 and July 23, with isolated extremely heavy showers possible over Reasi and Udhampur districts.
According to MeT advisory, the weather activity is expected due to moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, coupled with the northward shift of the western end of the monsoon trough towards Jammu.
It identified the Pir Panjal range, Chenab valley in the Jammu division, and the higher reaches of Kashmir as vulnerable zones.
“Areas likely to remain at risk in Kashmir- include Anantnag, Pahalgam, Kulgam, Shopian, Pir Ki Gali, Gulmarg, Sonamarg-Zojila axis, Bandipora-Razdan Pass and Kupwara-Sadhna Pass,” the MeT cautioned.
The MeT further cautioned that the spell may affect road connectivity, including the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and other major routes in the middle and higher reaches.
People in higher reaches were advised to avoid venturing into sloppy and landslide-prone areas.
The MeT also warned of a possible rise in water levels of rivers and streams, along with chances of waterlogging and minor flooding in low-lying areas.