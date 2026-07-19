At least 16 killed as heavy rain triggers landslides, flash floods across north and east India

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the situation in the rain- and flash flood-hit districts and directed officials to ensure immediate relief and assistance to the affected families.

Moreover, authorities temporarily suspended the Amarnath Yatra in the Pahalgam and Baltal routes as the Met department predicted widespread rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir over the next few days.Officials prohibited onward movement from the Baltal and Nunwan/Chandanwari base camps in the Kashmir region, and the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu.

The rain began early Sunday with cloudbursts taking place in the forests of Kashmir.

The weather department has forecast moderate to widespread rainfall from July 19 to 23 in Jammu and Kashmir.

In Uttarakhand, two people died after being struck by lightning in Haridwar district as continuous rainfall affected most parts of the state. The administration has issued red and orange alerts for 10 districts.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), landslides triggered by incessant rains have blocked 84 roads, including two national highways, at various locations across the state.

The Meteorological Department issued warnings of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in several parts of the state from Sunday for the next few days.

An 'orange alert' was issued for Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Haridwar and Bageshwar districts, while a yellow alert is in place for Chamoli, Almora and Pithoragarh districts.

In Nagaland's Mon district, at least three people lost their lives in flash floods, which washed away houses, blocked roads and trapped several people underneath debris, officials said.

Extensive damage to homes, roads and public infrastructure was reported in Mon town, with several areas inundated and major routes blocked by landslides following hours of heavy rainfall.

Authorities have not ruled out the possibility of the death toll rising as several people are still reportedly trapped under the debris brought in by flash floods and landslides.