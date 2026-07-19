Centre to table Bill giving 'Vande Mataram' legal protection on par with national anthem on Monday

The Centre is set to introduce a Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Monday to make any obstruction to or insult of the national song Vande Mataram a criminal offence.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The proposed legislation seeks to amend the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, which currently criminalises desecration of or disrespect towards the national flag, the Constitution and the national anthem, prescribing a punishment of up to three years' imprisonment.

The amendment aims to extend the same statutory protection to Vande Mataram as is currently available to the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana.

Under the Bill, any act that obstructs the singing of Vande Mataram or insults the national song in any form would become a punishable offence.

The move comes as the government marks the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram. Earlier, the Union Home Ministry had directed all states to ensure that the national song is played or sung at all official functions where Jana Gana Mana is performed.

(With PTI inputs)