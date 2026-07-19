Delhi HC declines interim relief on Sonam Wangchuk's wife's plea to shift to private hospital

The Delhi High Court on Sunday declined to pass an interim order allowing activist Sonam Wangchuk to be shifted from Safdarjung Hospital to a private medical facility, observing that such a direction was not warranted at this stage. The court, however, directed the authorities to file a fresh status report on his health within three days and listed the matter for hearing on July 24.

Justice Mini Pushkarna said the court had to consider the "larger picture" while hearing a plea filed by Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, who sought permission to move him to a private hospital of the family's choice.

"Every life is precious," the court observed, noting that Wangchuk was not in detention and that his wife, brother and brother-in-law had been granted access to him. The court also recorded that his family had been provided a separate room and was able to spend time with him.

"Considering this, no interim order is required to be passed at this stage," the judge said.

Wangchuk was taken to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police on Saturday, the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike. He has been fasting since June 28 in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET medical entrance examination and other issues.