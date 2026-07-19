Fake drug manufacturing unit busted in Uttarakhand; one held

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) and the state Drug Administration Department busted an alleged counterfeit medicine syndicate operating from an industrial unit in Udham Singh Nagar district, seizing around one lakh tablets, nearly 15,000 bottles of medicinal syrups and a large quantity of illicit liquor.

One person, identified as Dhirendra, a resident of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested during a raid at Covil Biotech at Plots F-13 and F-14 in the Bajpur industrial area.

STF Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh said the unit was allegedly manufacturing and packaging allopathic medicines without a valid drug manufacturing licence.

“The accused was operating under the cover of ayurvedic and food licences while allegedly producing counterfeit medicines carrying the names of established pharmaceutical companies, including Stadmed, Macleods, Intas and Sun Pharma,” Singh said.

The seized medicines included 11,200 Cefifine-200 tablets, 5,250 Nimufin tablets, 2,100 strips of Sunclav, 36,000 Veltam Plus tablets, 28,500 Gabapin tablets and 2,100 Sompraz tablets. Officials also recovered 2,400 bottles of Alkasol, 1,600 bottles of Rubired Suspension and 9,560 bottles of Ostocalcium B12 Suspension.

The team also seized stainless-steel tanks, filling, sealing and labelling machines, printed labels, foils and other packaging material from the factory.