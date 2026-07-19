Flash floods hit J&K’s Rajouri town, hundreds evacuated amid heavy rain

JAMMU: Rajouri town in Jammu and Kashmir was hit by flash floods following incessant overnight rainfall, forcing hundreds of residents to move to safer areas as floodwaters inundated low-lying localities, including the new bus stand, officials said on Sunday.

Dozens of vehicles were swept away or submerged after rivers overflowed and breached their banks, disrupting normal life across the border district.

Rescue and relief teams, along with the local administration, were engaged in evacuating affected families and assessing the damage. Local Congress MLA Iftikhar Ahmad said the flash floods had caused extensive damage to public and private property.

The weather department has issued an advisory forecasting moderate to heavy rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir until 23 July. Rajouri witnessed continuous rainfall from Saturday evening, causing rivers and streams to swell after a night of heavy downpour.

Several rivers, including Darhali, Khandli, Suktoh and Jamola, were flowing close to or above the danger mark, resulting in the flooding of several low-lying areas.

Officials said the Darhali River breached a flood protection wall near Bela Colony in Rajouri town, allowing water to enter the new bus stand, where several vehicles were washed away or submerged.

The flooding also severely affected a slum settlement near Abdullah Bridge, forcing more than 50 families to leave their homes after water entered residential areas.

Residents near Tariq Bridge were also evacuated after police received multiple distress calls from the area. Police teams assisted people in moving away from riverbanks and other vulnerable locations.